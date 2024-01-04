PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An independent candidate for U.S. president is coming to the Portland metro area this weekend.

According to a campaign flyer, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will attend a private campaign event in Lake Oswego this Saturday.

Hosted by J.B. and Lisa Handley, tickets to the event range from $500 to $3,300.

The flyer describes a private reception with Kennedy for “Maximum and Premier” donors, then a general reception with remarks from Kennedy from later on.

Kennedy — who is a vocal opponent of vaccines — is a member of the Kennedy political dynasty.

He’s the son of the late former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late President John F. Kennedy.