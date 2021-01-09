Wyden: Trump’s constant threat to country warrants immediate removal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden explained his calling for Donald Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and for Congress to impeach Trump a second time on Saturday during a Zoom conference.

“Trump is a threat everyday that he is at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” the senator said. “Period.”

Wyden laid out what it would take for a removal to happen whether it be the 25th Amendment or impeachment and said there is bipartisan support for both avenues.

Watch the full interview above

Previous Story

A mob of violent protesters made its way into the US Capitol on Wednesday, forcing police to evacuate lawmakers and delaying the constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.

That day Wyden tweeted, “What’s happening today in our nation’s Capitol is a direct assault on democracy, a riot by insurrectionists that caps off four years of Donald Trump fanning the flames of fanaticism. Every Republican lawmaker who supported his efforts to overturn a legitimate election shares responsibility for the violence at the heart of our democracy.”

He also tweeted: “All Americans must be able to elect House and Senate members safe in the knowledge that their views will be represented in civil debate here in Congress without mob rule ever squelching that discussion.”

On Friday, Wyden called on fellow Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to resign immediately because of their complicity in the insurrection.

“Every member of the Senate takes a sacred oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Upholding that oath is a matter of conscience. The behavior of President Trump and Senators Hawley and Cruz culminating in the assault on the seat of our democracy shocks that conscience,” Wyden said.

“Any senator exhorting such an assault violates their sworn oath and is unworthy of holding federal office. There must be consequences for senators who would foment a violent mob for personal gain. I call on Senators Hawley and Cruz to resign and accept the responsibility which they so clearly bear.”