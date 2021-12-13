Roseburg senator refuses mask, escorted from chamber

Sen. Dallas Heard is the chair of the Oregon Republican Party

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Moments before Senate President Peter Courtney was about to officially end the legislature’s special session Monday, a confrontation with Roseburg Senator Dallas Heard ended with him being escorted from the chamber.

Heard, the chairman of the Oregon Republican Party, refused to put on a mask. Courtney asked him repeatedly to just put it on for the end of the session and Heard again refused.

Courtney, clearly frustrated, said it was “sad, very sad, Dallas.”

Courtney gaveled Sine Die (the official end of the session), then read the Senate rules aloud that Heard was violating.

Again, Courtney asked if he would either put on the mask or remove himself from the chamber. Heard refused.

Oregon Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, is escorted from the Senate chamber for refusing to wear a mask, December 13, 2021 (KOIN)

Courtney listed both the Senate rules on masks and the OSHA rules about wearing masks in an employer’s facility.

Heard “will not be granted access to the Senate chamber or Capitol buildings until he is in compliance,” Courtney said. He then asked the sergeant-at-arms to escort Heard out.

Heard walked out with an escort.