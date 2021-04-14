Sandy Mayor eyes ’22 gubernatorial race with exploratory committee

Mayor Stan Pulliam announced his intentions to not only defy state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, but is backing a coalition which encourages businesses to do the same. December 19, 2020 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam announced Wednesday he had established an exploratory committee with the intent to run for Governor of Oregon in 2022.

Pulliam, an outspoken critic of Governor Kate Brown’s COVID-19 restrictions, would file as a Republican in the race.

“Our current governor has ruled with a cold smugness inside a bubble of the ruling elite and special interests that continue to craft backroom deals, ignore scientific evidence of lockdown effectiveness, and prioritize the wish lists of her campaign contributors,” Pulliam said Wednesday. “Maybe it’s time for a different approach. Maybe Oregon needs a mayor for Governor.”

Pulliam joined KOIN 6 AM Extra in February for Mayor Monday in which he continued to bash Brown’s handling of the pandemic.

“It really is unbelievable,” Pulliam said during the segment. “It’s hard enough here in Oregon to be employed — now it’s even harder to be unemployed. It really goes against the values of Oregon that I’ve known and loved.”

Since November, the mayor has explored options for combating restrictions imposed by health officials.

Pulliam describes himself as a “pro-life, pro-gun, fiscal conservative Republican.”