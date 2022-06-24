PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn the landmark 1972 decision Roe v. Wade that protected the federal right to abortion.

The ruling in Dobb’s v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended nearly 50 years of federally protected access to abortion.

States can now make individual decisions with bans expected in roughly half of the 50 states. Oregon and Washington, however, previously legalized abortion.

Oregon’s Reproductive Health Equity Act was passed in 2017, which structured Roe v. Wade into state law. The state does not require waiting periods, mandated parental involvement or restrictions on publicly funded abortions.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Oregon joined Washington and California in a Multi-State Commitment that protects reproductive health care. The three governors declared they would protect both patients and doctors if attempts are made to enforce abortion bans in their states.

In a statement released shortly after the decision, U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer said Oregon is the only state where abortion is fully protected. He commended Planned Parenthood Oregon’s preparation for the influx of women seeking abortion care that is expected in the coming months.

Reaction from various officials:

Gov. Kate Brown: “Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes.”

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley released a statement saying, “When you have to make the most intimate, personal decisions that will impact your life and your health and body, I don’t know anyone who wants some politician in the room. Yet, that is exactly the impact of this Supreme Court opinion for millions and millions of Americans, who suddenly find an overbearing government dictating their path. This assault on Americans’ rights and freedom is shocking.”

He warned the decision will spark “very real and dangerous consequences” across the nation.

U.S. Congressman Earl Blumenauer said: “The ability to decide when, how, and with whom to have a child is deeply important. That decision is a personal one, and one that should be decided by an individual in consultation with their doctor and family, not an ideological Supreme Court.”

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici condemned the decision in her release, calling it “infuriating, heartbreaking, and dangerous.”

“I remember the days before Roe v. Wade, when abortions done without medical care could have tragic outcomes – including death. The decision today undermines decades of hard-fought protections for reproductive health and the right to determine when and whether to have a child. Make no mistake, overturning Roe v. Wade will not end abortions; it will make them unsafe. This decision will disproportionately hurt families and individuals who are already struggling, and, unfortunately, it will embolden many states to restrict access to the care people need.”

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden called the decision “radical” and warned “the anti-abortion movement won’t stop here. What’s next is the criminalization of abortion – women and doctors in jail, or worse.”

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan: “While our rights are protected in Oregon, today’s decision will have devastating consequences around the country. This is a difficult day and many of us are concerned for our communities and our children. We are in this together though. I’ve been in this struggle to support access to abortion and I’ll continue to be no matter what.”

She continued with a reminder that abortion remains legal in Oregon and those living in other parts of the country can travel here to get an abortion.

House Speaker Dan Rayfield: “This will go down as an incredibly dark day in American history. Let’s be clear about the stakes: The extreme Dobbs decision will make women and individuals across the country less safe. It will harm millions of people, most specifically people of color and low-income individuals, and worsen existing inequality.”

More reaction:

Planned Parenthood noted that the “devastating” decision will greatly impact those that already have limited access to health, including the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, along with people making low incomes or living in rural areas.

CEO of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates Jennifer M. Allen. said, “Make no mistake – this decision goes beyond abortion. This is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control your future.”

Pro-Choice Oregon: “People’s lives don’t stop at borders, and Oregonians will not be immune from the harm caused by this decision. With our partners, we will be doing everything we can to mitigate the fallout from bans in neighboring states like Idaho.”

The organization reiterated similar statements as SoS Fagan, reminding Oregonians that abortion, contraceptives, and gender-affirming care remains legal and available in the state.