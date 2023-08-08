Lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences may not seek reelection

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a group of senators held the longest walkout in Oregon’s legislative history, some returned in June with an intent to run for reelection in 2024 – until Oregon Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade clarified Tuesday that their absences had disqualified them.

Oregon voters across the state voted for Measure 113, which aimed to stop walkouts by punishing lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences. According to the measure, missing 10 days of session “shall disqualify the member from holding office as a senator or representative for the term following the election after the member’s current term is completed.”

Of the 10 senators – including nine Republican senators and one Republican-turned-Independent – six were eligible for reelection in 2024. Four announced they planned to run, including Tim Knopp, Dennis Linthicum, Art Robinson and Brian Boquist.

Those seeking reelection said the rule’s language suggested that absences in 2023 would disqualify them from reelection in 2028 – but not 2024.

On Tuesday, Griffin-Valade urged an administrative rule that clarified Measure 113.

“It is clear voters intended Measure 113 to disqualify legislators from running for reelection if they had 10 or more unexcused absences in a legislative session,” Griffin-Valade said. “My decision honors the voters’ intent by enforcing the measure the way it was commonly understood when Oregonians added it to our state constitution.”

In response, Senate Republican Leader Tim Knopp issued a statement, saying Measure 113 quashes the free speech of minority Senate Republicans that were assigned unexcused absences by Senate President Rob Wagner.

“After repeated unlawful and unconstitutional actions by President Rob Wagner and other Democrat leaders in the 2023 Session, Senate Republicans held them accountable by peacefully pausing the session to gain compliance with Senate Rules, Oregon Law, and the Oregon Constitution,” Knopp said. “We believe the plain language of Measure 113 allows for members to run again in 2024 elections. We disagree with the Secretary of State’s determination and will challenge it in court.”

According to Griffin-Valade, the clarified interpretation is in keeping with voters’ intentions.

A press release from the Secretary’s Office said she “found no suggestion prior to enactment – in the voters’ pamphlet, media, or otherwise – that the measure was understood or intended to allow absent legislators to serve an additional term after accumulating too many absences, and then be disqualified the term after that.”