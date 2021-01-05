Sen. Merkley explains the Electoral College

Jeff Merkley just sworn in for 3rd term as US Senator from Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just sworn in for his third 6-year term in the US Senate, Jeff Merkley talked with KOIN 6 News about the balance of power in the Senate, the Congressional certification of the 2020 presidential election and his push to abolish the Electoral College.

If Democrats win both seats in the Georgia special election Tuesday, they will control the Senate, giving the incoming Biden Administration legislative control.

Merkley explained the process of how the House and Senate will certify the Electoral College votes on Wednesday, including how the expected Republican challenges to the certification will play out.

For years, Merkley has been a proponent of getting rid of the Electoral College and shared his calculations of the effort now after the previously-unseen efforts by a sitting president to subvert the votes of the American people.

And he shared his vision for what he wants to do for Oregon and in the Senate over the next 6 years.