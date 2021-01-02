Sen. Ron Wyden plans to seek reelection in 2022

Wyden is in line to chair the powerful Senate Finance Committee

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he’s seeking reelection in 2022, ending speculation that Oregon’s senior senator might retire and pave the way for a crowded lineup of potential replacements.

Wyden, 71, told Oregon Public Broadcasting that he believes he has more work to do in Washington D.C.

Wyden holds several key positions in Congress, including on the Senate Intelligence Committee. Should Democrats regain control of the Senate this month, Wyden is in line to chair the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

Wyden said the racial justice protests of 2020 changed the way he thinks about his job.