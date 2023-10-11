PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden stopped by the KOIN 6 studios on Wednesday to talk about a multitude of issues, from the conflict in Israel to local medication prices.

Wyden began the interview by condemning Hamas’s attack on Israel, saying that the U.S. will render aid to Israel.

“We were going to assist Israel as an ally very clearly … But it’s important to remember what Hamas is all about. Hamas is about freedom and independence in their fundamental beliefs. It’s genocide for Israel and they want to kill as many Jews as possible,” he said. “This is about making sure that Israel has the resources to defend itself. I have had plenty of differences of opinion with respect to the government of Israel. That’s not what we are talking about here. You have a group, Hamas, that is bent on genocide. Period. Full stop.”

Wyden also talked about his bi-partisan bill to lower the cost of medicine in Oregon.

“That is so important to Oregonians right now. You got these pharmaceutical benefit managers that are basically skimming off the cream of the money and it costs patients more,” he said.

