Sen. Wyden shares thoughts on Iran strike, impeachment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Senator Ron Wyden spoke with KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris live in-studio Sunday evening. The interview included Wyden’s thoughts on the recent Iran strike and impending impeachment trial.

“I want viewers to know I feel very strongly that it’s time for Congress to stop surrendering its authority under the War Powers Act, and its got to hold the President accountable—he can’t go to war without the consent of Congress,” said Wyden.

Oregon’s senior U.S. senator’s interview comes days after he tweeted Soleimani “a bad man with a lot of blood on his hands,” but added in the same tweet that President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the strike against Baghdad’s airport, which killed Soleimani, “a reckless escalation.”

“Given Trump’s awful record on foreign policy I’m extremely concerned that he has not prepared for the fallout, which could put more American lives at risk,” he tweeted.