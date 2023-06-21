PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators introduced a bill Wednesday to further protect journalists’ first amendment rights by protecting their phone and email records from government surveillance.

The Protect Reporters from Exploitive State Spying (PRESS) Act was introduced with by senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Richard Durbin (D-Ill) and would prevent law enforcement agencies from secretly subpoenaing journalists’ emails and phone records to identify sources.

The three senators shared the stance that journalists play an important role in holding people accountable, including politicians and law enforcement who might abuse power and scare off sources as Senator Wyden puts it.

“Spying on reporters to learn the identity of their sources is a finger in the eye of the First Amendment. Unnecessary surveillance of journalists makes it harder to bring waste, fraud and abuse to light, by scaring off sources and reporters who are essential to a well-functioning democracy,” Wyden said. “Our bipartisan legislation creates strong protections for reporters, with common sense exceptions for cases when the government truly needs information immediately.”

Senator Lee shared Wyden’s beliefs, also adding that this bill would protect the “public’s right to access information.”

“In a world where information is power, the role of reporters as truth-seekers and watchdogs cannot be understated. Recent events, however, have cast a chilling shadow over their pursuits. Law-enforcement agencies have resorted to clandestine tactics, subpoenaing emails and phone records in an effort to unmask confidential sources,” said Lee. “Not only is this legislation imperative to shield journalists from unnecessary government surveillance, but it is also necessary to protect the public’s right to access information, hold their elected officials accountable, and actively participate in representative government. We must seize this opportunity and ensure that the Fourth Estate remains an indomitable force in its quest for truth.”

While the bill does protect journalists from being compelled by the government to share information, officials said there are minor exceptions in the cases of terrorism and the threat of imminent violence or harm.

The bill is also being introduced alongside companion legislation in the House of Representatives where the bill passed unanimously during the previous Congress.

Currently, there are some shield laws in place for journalists, but Wyden says none of them protect from investigations by federal agencies and they don’t stop agencies from secretly obtaining records directly from phone companies and email providers.