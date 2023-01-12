The Secretary of State says the Protect Our Democracy Agenda will ensure that local elections are free and fair.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan sent a letter to state legislators Thursday, announcing her agenda to protect democracy in the state, while calling on lawmakers to lead.

“I am sending you my 2023 Protect Our Democracy agenda, which calls for targeted investments in how we run elections to ensure that they remain free, fair and secure,” Fagan wrote in the letter. “As you weigh your choices and decide which priorities to focus on, please remember that without investments in our elections, we will not have the necessary public trust to address the challenges that Oregonians face today. This agenda is not in competition with other priorities; it is foundational to them.”

“The rising tide of anti-democracy forces in our country erodes trust and threatens our freedoms,” Fagan wrote. “Thanks to our track record of pro-democracy policy, Oregon is uniquely positioned to show the rest of the country a better way forward.”

Along with investing in free, fair and secure elections, Fagan says her agenda is also focused on expanding access to democracy, election security, successfully implementing campaign finance reform and updating election laws.

