PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and election officials will be discussing the state’s new postmark law and voter integrity Wednesday ahead of the primary elections next week.

Elections Division Director Deborah Scroggin and Information Services Division Director Chris Molin will join Fagan during the press conference which is slated to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The new postmark law will allow mail-in ballots that arrive at elections offices up to a week after the election to be considered on time — so long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

The “postmark rule” means voters could send in their choices on Election Day provided that USPS picks up the ballot and it has the mail stamp by that day.

Further, earlier this week the Oregon Elections Division said a Portland campaign finance firm, C&E Systems, was hit with a cyber-attack. Despite the cyber-attack, the Fagan’s office said it didn’t compromise Oregon’s upcoming elections as no sensitive data was exposed, and the firm was not hacked.