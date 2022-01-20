Stan Pulliam on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Stan Pulliam is running as a Republican. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for governor?

You know, I’ve just been honored to serve as the mayor of my hometown of Sandy, you know, as mayor of my hometown, when these devastating lockdowns came down during the holiday season and I looked into the business owners’ eyes of our community, these were my classmates. These were people that I’d grown up with. These are parents of kids who go to school with mine and Mackenzie’s kids. And when I looked them in the eyes, I saw desperation, I saw fear. I saw those same eyes of my mom and dad who are small business owners looking back at me, McKenzie and I, we have kids in public schools and we’re still working parents. We’ve seen the ramifications of the virtual learning and the hybrid learning on our kids. Now is the time to empower our parents, our school boards more than ever, but more importantly, I think we’ve really just stood at a cross section with the weight and responsibility of our community, as parents with kids as someone who stood up and funded our police to make sure that we had safe communities here in Sandy. We’ve just had a light lit underneath us to really stand up and engage and run for governor so that we can get our home state of Oregon back on track.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

You know, it sounds cliche, but it has to be our education system. You know, our children are our future. And you think about where our schools have ranked nationally, 46 out of 50 in education, 47 out of 50 in the graduation rates, and this was before COVID-19. It was before the shutdowns. And how do our politicians decide to get us back on track? They make our kids last to return to the classroom. We need to get school choice. We need to empower our parents and our local school boards. We got to get our children caught up and back on track so they can thrive into the future.

Of course, you know, you can’t live here in Oregon without seeing the mass homelessness and the riots and the violence. More people are going to be murdered per capita in Portland this year than ever before in our state’s history. We have to stand up for our local police departments and county sheriff’s we’re going to triple the size of the state police we need to get our national guard back onto the front line. They’re certainly up to the task. We need to do something about our homelessness and the mass violence and riots and crime going out throughout our state.

And then we’ve got to stand up for our local small business owners and really ignite the economic sector in this state to make sure that our economic commerce is moving. We have areas like Coos Bay where we get a private investment through projects like Jordan Cove which would make it the largest deep-sea water port in the west coast and you think about the log jams and logistics what’s going on during the holiday season, of people not able to get their goods. There’s no reason why Oregon can’t lead the way in our economic sector.

So I’d have to say education for our kids, returning law and order to the streets of our local communities and then really just igniting our small businesses and our economic sector here in Oregon.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon, and how would you like to continue to build on it?

From our children going to schools ranked nearly last in every category in education, to the violence and destruction going on in our communities throughout Oregon, not a lot is going right. But what I’d have to say is encouraging is that people have never been more engaged in our public process than ever before. We have parents throughout this state who are engaged at the local school board level and in the curriculum that’s going on in our kids education system. We have people standing up and demanding accountability and supporting our local police departments across the state. Our Oregonians are engaged and they’re ready to take our state back and and that’s why I’m so encouraged by this upcoming election because you know, sometimes you have to hit bottom in order to to stand up and get your state back on track and we’re incredibly excited when we talk to people across the state about their level of engagement and getting us right back on course.

Editor’s Note: Stan Pulliam’s campaign manager said the statistics Pulliam used about Oregon’s education rankings are from the American Legislative Exchange Council’s 23rd Annual Report Card on American Education. His campaign manager also said the comment about the Port of Coos Bay becoming the largest deep-sea water port in the west coast, if the channel is modified, could be confirmed on the Port of Coos Bay’s website. However, KOIN 6 News did not find this information readily available. We contacted the Port of Coos Bay and they said the channel modification project that the port has been working on for about the last 15 years will make the Port of Coos Bay the largest coastal deep water port between San Francisco and Puget Sound, not the entire west coast.

KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.