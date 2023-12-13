PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The State of Oregon and Tillamook County are working together to evaluate the best options for seeking federal aid in response to the disastrous flooding and landslides that caused millions of dollars of damage to Tillamook County’s infrastructure between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, Gov. Tina Kotek announced in a statement on Dec. 13.

Kotek’s office said that the state may be eligible for several federal programs that would provide disaster recovery funds to Tillamook County. The expedited assessment process is expected to take two to three weeks.

“Oregon’s State Resilience Officer is working closely with the Oregon Department of Emergency Management and the County to ensure they have the support they need as we proceed with an assessment of damages in order to seek federal resources,” Kotek said. “My office will continue to advocate for residents to receive the resources they need, including support in bringing in federal recovery resources.”

Miami Foley Road was washed out by flood water on Dec. 5, 2023 caused by a powerful atmospheric river. (County of Tillamook)

The scene of the slide. (Photo courtesy of Tillamook County resident Jon Laucks)

A driver in Tillamook was rescued from the same flooded-out car twice on the same day after they attempted to save their car from rising floodwaters hours after their initial rescue. (Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office)

Photos of flooding seen around Tillamook County from the atmospheric river. (Photo provided by Laucks)

On Dec. 7, Tillamook County determined that the storm caused at least $2.5 million in damages to local roads. However, that estimate is expected to rise as county and Oregon Department of Transportation officials inspect the destruction.

The Oregon Department of Human Services is working with the county to address the immediate needs of homeless people displaced by flooding. Krystine Valle, the supervisor of the Community Action Resource Enterprises homeless shelter in Tillamook told KOIN 6 News that the storm displaced at least 38 displaced homeless people in Tillamook.

A flooded homeless camp seen in Tillamook following the powerful atmospheric river that flooded the region between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6, 2023. (Photo from drone footage courtesy of Jon Laucks)

The Department of Land Conservation and Development is also expediting permits for clean-up and repairs. Tillamook County Commission Chair Erin Skaar thanked Kotek for her office’s support during the recovery process.

“I am grateful for the partnership from the Governor’s Office in wake of this disaster to provide immediate assistance and support our request for federal resources to fund recovery,” Skaar said. “Our local community banded together during the storm to support all individuals in Tillamook County, and we will continue to partner with the state in the coming weeks to determine the extent of the damages and ensure that all people in Tillamook County have access to the critical resources they need.”

Kotek’s office said that the assessment process must be completed before the governor determines if a state of emergency declaration is appropriate for the region’s recovery.