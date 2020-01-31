Oregon Senate leader Courtney may miss session start

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Legislature may convene its 2020 session without Senate President Peter Courtney, who has been in a Portland hospital for nearly a month receiving treatment for a staph infection in his replacement hip and other complications.
The 76-year-old Salem Democrat told the Statesman Journal his condition – first described as a workout accident – was worse than even members of his staff knew.
Courtney said he has seen at least 10 doctors in the past month, undergone two surgeries, received a new component in his replacement hip and dealt with blood clots.
Courtney said his doctors were pleased with his progress and they hoped to send him home this week.
