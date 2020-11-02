Supporters stage ‘Trump-a-mania fan fest’ in Gresham

More than 100 people participated in the rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some people spent the day campaigning and supporting their favorite candidates on Sunday as the clock winds down to Election Day.

In Gresham, roughly 100-200 supporters of President Donald Trump staged a rally in the parking lot of a K-Mart. Participants waved flags and interacted with passing drivers from the sidewalk. The event was described as “Trump-A-Mania Election Fan Fest” on Facebook.

“He stopped all the regulation, taxes, big corporations—helping all kinds of culture people, Black Americans, Latinos—he’s helped,” said rally-goer Jim Saint.

“We are here to be shown peace and love and have everybody included,” said supporter David Nutter. “It doesn’t matter what color you are. I want to do a challenge to Black Lives Matter.”

In the past, Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters have put on opposing demonstrations, including Saturday night in downtown Vancouver where the two groups squared off across the street from each other near Esther Short Park.

Sunday’s rally in Gresham was scheduled to wrap up around 3 p.m.