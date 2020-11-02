Tensions mount over political signs at West Linn home

WEST LINN, Ore. (KOIN) — The anxiety of the 2020 election is being felt in West Linn after one family’s political signs have been repeatedly torn down.

The Gass family has been hanging political signs and flags along the fence of their property. However, on at least three occasions, those signs have been torn down—including once by someone from their own neighborhood.

“It’s frustrating, it’s disconcerting,” said Ellen Gass. “We’ve also gotten plenty of pretty vile, threatening messages related to the signs that are out there as well. The kinds of things that should shock anybody under any normal circumstances.”

Ellen and Steve Gass said that in the wake of the vandalism, they have also received offers from other community members to help repair the signs that were damaged.