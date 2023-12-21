PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On January 1, 2024, 18 laws are going into effect in Oregon, with many focused on addressing the state’s drug crisis, housing, and public safety.

Here’s a list of new laws taking effect in 2024:

Addressing the drug crisis

House Bill 2513 aims to improve how drug decriminalization Measure 110 is implemented. The law will help Oregonians access addiction treatment by increasing treatment service staffing, centralizing Measure 110 hotline support, and speeding up approval to get Measure 110 funding out the door. The law will also improve data collection on Measure 110 programs.

The law comes as some Oregon lawmakers look to repeal Measure 110, including state Senator David Brock Smit. He claims Measure 110 has led to increased open drug use, addiction, and homelessness.

Senate Bill 1043 will require health care and drug treatment facilities to provide opioid overdose reversal medications and other overdose-related medical supplies to discharged patients who were admitted for opioid abuse.

The bill also establishes civil liability protections for people who administer overdose reversal medication to someone experiencing an overdose.

Under SB 238, the Oregon Health Authority, State Board of Education, and the Alcohol and Drug Policy Commission will be required to develop curricula teaching students about the dangers of synthetic opioids. Students will also be required to learn about legal immunity for people who report drug or alcohol use along with protections for people seeking medical treatment for themselves or others for drug and alcohol overdoses.

SB 529 aims to increase access to addiction treatment for people in custody and requires treatment programs that address addiction as a chronic disease and must include a range of services such as recovery activities, engagement with peer mentors, vocational services, and self-help groups.

Public health and safety

SB 340 enacts harsher penalties for people convicted of organized retail theft. The law establishes a presumptive sentence of 24 months imprisonment if the person convicted of retail theft has previous convictions including aggravated theft, burglary, and robbery charges.

The law will also strengthen current statutes allowing more flexibility for law enforcement and prosecutors to detect, deter organized retail theft.

HB 2316 expands Oregon DUII laws to include the influence of any impairing drugs — including alcohol, cannabis, psilocybin, and other controlled substances.

HB 3426 requires 9-8-8 crisis hotline centers to train staff on serving firefighters and other first responders, as lawmakers note those professions face some of the highest rates of suicide in Oregon and across the U.S.

Addressing the housing crisis

HB 2984 will expand housing production by allowing local governments to convert commercial buildings within the urban growth boundary to residential housing without requiring a zone change or condition use permit.

HB 2761 expands Oregon Housing and Community Services’ ability to finance some housing development portions for households earning at or below 120% of median area income.

Affordability and childcare

HB 2504 directs the Department of Early Learning and Care to create standards reducing barriers for international early childhood professionals to enter the workforce. Lawmakers point out that the bill comes after a 2019 Oregon State University study found that early childhood professionals who do not speak English as a first language are less likely to participate in the Oregon registry professional development system.

HB 3235 creates Oregon’s first-ever state-based child tax credit. The credit is a fully refundable $1,000 tax credit per child between the ages of zero and five for families earning $30,000 or less. According to lawmakers, 55,000 children in the state will benefit from the credit.

Oregon families can apply for the credit when they file their tax returns in 2024.

Education

HB 3031 aims to improve air quality and eliminate airborne pathogens in schools. The law will help Oregon schools get federal funds to upgrade their HVAC systems, assess ventilation, and place carbon dioxide monitors in every classroom.

SB 3 aims to increase students’ financial literacy by adding a half credit for higher education and career path skills and a half credit for personal financial education to graduation requirements starting in 2027.

SB 523 expands the number of institutions that can offer nursing degrees, especially in rural areas. The law allows community colleges to offer Bachelor of Science, Nursing degrees along with applied bachelor’s degrees.

Health care

SB 1041 makes medically necessary breast cancer diagnostic imaging tests and supplemental breast exams free by mandating coverage by commercial insurance plans. Lawmakers point out that the total cost of mammograms are usually covered by insurance, however further diagnostic testing, including MRI’s and ultrasounds, are not typically covered.

Environment

SB 543 bans the use of polystyrene foam containers and perfluoroalkyl substances, PFAS, in food takeout containers. Officials point out the plystyrene manufacturing is the fifth largest source of industrial hazardous waste and note that the containers take hundreds of years to decompose.

Under SB 82, insurance companies cannot cancel policies or increase premiums for homeowners based on the statewide wildfire risk map. The law also requires insurers to tell homeowners how they can lower their premiums through home hardening or other wildfire mitigation.

Additionally, HB 2294 gives $20 million to the Bureau of Labor and Industries to create a grant program for firefighter apprenticeship training pilot projects.