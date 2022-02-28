The three Democrats say lawmakers' salary is not sustainable

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three Oregon state representatives announced jointly Monday they will not seek re-election. Their decision comes after they say a bill failed that would have increased lawmakers’ salary and authorized reimbursement for child care expenses.

Rep. Anna Williams (D-Hood River), Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie), and Rep. Rachel Prusak (D-West Linn/Tualatin) all said their base salary of less than $33,000 is not enough to compensate for the amount of work required as a state representative.

“While the work of the Oregon Legislature was once part-time, it is not anymore. Balancing our work, multiple day jobs, families and our service has become unsustainable,” they said in their joint statement.

The three lawmakers work as a lawyer, nurse practitioner, and social worker outside of their jobs as lawmakers.

Power is chair of the House Committee on Early Childhood and vice-chair of the House Committee on Judiciary. She is also a member of the Joint Committee on Transportation and the Joint Committee on the Interstate 5 Bridge.

Williams is chair of the House Committee on Human Services, and is on the Joint Committee on Ways and Means and Subcommittee on Human Services, and the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, and Water.

Prusak is chair of the House Committee on Health Care, vice-chair of the House Special Committee on COVID-19 Response, and is on the House Committee on Economic Recovery and Prosperity.

“We have championed policies that reflect the Oregon that we all love. These include advocating for equitable access to healthcare, and gun violence prevention; fighting for environmental justice, and affordable and accessible childcare; reforming our child welfare system and bridging the rural-urban divide,” they said.

The three say that the low salary offered for those who serve as a state representative discourages a diverse candidate pool. They said, “what should be a citizen legislature has historically been picked from a small pool of wealthy or retired applicants.”

They also say that this has resulted in Black, Indigenous, Latinx and women legislators being left behind because most cannot afford to consider a job as a state representative.

“If this system is built for the financially well-off or the retired, will it ever work for you? What interests does this current structure serve?” they asked in their statement.

Oregon Senate Bill 1566 would have increased the salary of Oregon senators and representatives to be equal to the average wage for all covered employment in Oregon. Covered employment means jobs that are eligible for unemployment benefits. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the annual mean wage for all occupations in Oregon in 2020 was $56,880.

The bill would also allow members of the legislative assembly who have children under 13 years old to receive a reimbursement for child care of up to $1,000.

In their statement, Williams, Power and Prusak said that while they may not have succeeded in passing a livable legislative wage, they are proud of the work they’ve accomplished in their time in office.

They said, “These systems must change for Oregon to work for everyone.”

All three state representatives’ terms are set to end on Jan. 9, 2023.