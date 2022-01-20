Tim Harrold on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Tim Harrold is running as an Independent. Here are his responses:

Why are you running for Oregon governor?

My wife, a native Oregonian, and I moved to Oregon in 1998. Oregon was a great sum of its unique parts: Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon, Central Oregon, Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley and the Portland Metro. Each one had its own personality, its own industry, and its own challenges but they all worked together as Oregon. Over the past 20+ years I have watched as career politicians have worked to divide the state. The 2 parties were so concentrated on each other and who’s agenda was better they forgot about the everyday hard-working people of Oregon. As I worked in the security field I watched as the homeless population exploded with no concentrated or coordinated effort to find solutions. I watched as housing prices skyrocketed out of control and the politicians did nothing but fight amongst themselves. The livability of Oregon declined as our career politicians grew in stature. Meanwhile, everyday Oregonians, including myself, struggled with housing prices, crime, and the multi-pronged issues of the homeless crisis. During this time, I kept saying someone needed to step in who wasn’t a career politician and fix the mess we are in. I am running for Governor because we need common sense solutions to everyday problems that career politicians are disconnected from. Career politicians have passed a ton of legislation and spent billions of Oregonians’ money and they have solved nothing. We need to elect someone that is not a career politician that is not controlled by a national party that is here for Oregonians. That is why I am running for Governor. I am not a Republican, I am not a Democrat, I am not affiliated with any party, I am truly independent. We need someone who will referee the Democrats and Republicans legislation with the people in mind. That is why I am running for Governor. I am running for the people of Oregon because I understand their struggles, their needs and what they face because I am one of them. This is why I am running for Governor. I am here to stop the division and bring Oregon’s unique parts back together. This is why I am running for Governor.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

Leadership – The primary issue facing Oregon is its lack of solid functional leadership. This has a causality that leads into all of the other areas we have issues; homelessness, education, law enforcement, crime, housing, etc. The career politicians have focused a lot of their leadership into areas of their party’s political agendas and not toward making the best situations for Oregonians all over the state. Oregon is a great sum of its regions. These regions all have different needs and challenges. It is the Governor’s position as the state’s leader to work with staff to identify the different regions’ greatest challenges and monitor the progress. If the challenge reaches a stage where it overwhelms regional/local resources, then it’s the Governor’s job to assist with solutions and resources. Looking at our state and its regional issues that have gone on for decades with no solutions and few resources, the lack of functional leadership has hurt the people living through those issues.

Homelessness – Homelessness has been a crisis for a very long time. This was not something that snuck up on us and suddenly appeared. Yet our career politicians did not take it seriously and find solutions. They didn’t understand the fine line between compassion and enabling. Now it is an epidemic. Local and County governments are no longer able to handle the magnitude of this. As Governor, I will have the state make this a major priority and put the state’s full resources behind getting it under control and keeping it under control. We have looked at other regions in the country that have had success with their programs and are putting together a plan for Oregon needs with those regions in mind. This needs to be addressed quickly, with a large amount of resources with a long range plan that is sustainable. Partnering Government with non-profits, healthcare and private companies we can get this done and give Oregon clean streets again.

Education – My entire life I have heard “education is key,” yet, depending on which study you see, Oregon ranks between 35th and 45th in the US in education. Career politician solution; do away with diploma requirements (Senate Bill 744). I have spoken to several teachers who believe this will hurt our future generations. We do agree that “teaching to the test” is not the ideal way to educate our children. We need to come up with better solutions and invest in our future. Class sizes have risen and teachers are burning out so let’s get them help. As physicians have physician’s assistants and nurses, teachers should have associate teachers and teachers aids. These licensed professional roles would be additional staff to classrooms to assist teachers. These new roles would also be training to possibly become teachers in the future. We need to do a full scale audit of the Department of Education and spend that money more effectively.

More – There is so much more going on in the State of Oregon that needs to be a priority, please don’t take these 3 as my “only” agenda items. Crime, police reform, helping underserved communities thrive with long-term plans, housing, wildfires, Klamath Basin water crisis, Eastern Oregon lack of housing & industry, bringing logging back to prominence in Oregon, making farming a priority and so much more! To address this I will be “on the road” working remotely from communities on a semi-regular basis so we can talk directly to those affected to work with them on the best solutions. The best leadership isn’t just talking to other leaders but being accessible to the public even when they have a different view.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

In June of 2021 the legislature passed a series of bills to assist with wildfire mitigation and recovery from the previous wildfires. This series of bills earmarked over $600 million for this cause. This was a step in the right direction. We need to build on this to include our firefighting efforts. The legislation has controls in place to lessen the possibilities of fire or the possible fuel available to fires but we need to make a better strategy around fighting the fires. Once the fires start, our current strategies around fighting fires have stepped backward by losing the services of a regional air tanker due to lack of contracted use. We need to rethink how we use our firefighting capabilities and spend more money upfront to attack the fires as they start instead of waiting until they become large threats. We have been talking to fire crews who work these fires and are working on these strategies.



Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News asked Tim Harrold for a source for the information he stated saying, “…depending on which study you see, Oregon ranks between 35th and 45th in the US in education.” However, Harrold did not reply to KOIN with a source or sources before the publication date.

KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.