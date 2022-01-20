Tina Kotek on running for Oregon governor, top issues, what’s going right

In their words, candidates respond to a KOIN questionnaire. Unless noted, this is the response in its entirety

KOIN 6 News contacted candidates who are planning to run for Oregon governor in 2022, asking them to respond to these three questions:

Why are you running for governor?

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

Tina Kotek is running as a Democrat. Here are her responses:

Why are you running for governor?

Oregonians are living through a devastating pandemic, the intensifying impacts of climate change, and the economic disruptions that leave too many behind. We must get past the politics of division and focus on making real, meaningful progress for families across our state. Talk is not enough. We must act. And right now, more than ever, we need leadership that can deliver.

I’m running for Governor because my experience as a public servant has taught me that if you really want to make people’s lives better, you need leaders with both the vision to see a better future and the skills to put that vision into action.

In your opinion, what are the top three issues Oregon is facing right now?

The issues that are most important for our state to tackle with urgency are recovering from the pandemic, the housing crisis, climate change and protecting access to abortion amidst attacks at the Supreme Court.

Until we can put the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view mirror, Oregonians will continue to face uncertainty, our economy will continue to struggle, and local doctors and nurses will continue to be overwhelmed. I will focus on ensuring an equitable recovery, making sure every Oregonian gets their questions about vaccines answered and helping put small businesses first. Take the issue of housing: Oregon was already facing a housing crisis before the pandemic, and the disruptions from COVID-19 have made this issue all the more dire. Everyone has the right to peace, dignity, and a safe, stable place to lay their head at night. But safe, affordable housing is out of reach for too many Oregonians. I will continue to bring forward concrete solutions to address Oregon’s housing crisis at the scale needed to solve it— from services for the unhoused to affordable rental housing to increasing homeownership.

We are already experiencing the devastating effects of climate change, from record-breaking wildfires to deadly heat. Climate disruption is a real and present danger, and Oregon’s economy and the health of our communities require ongoing bold action on par with the scale of this crisis. My strategy as Governor will be to tackle the climate crisis in a way that also builds a strong economy by growing family-wage jobs in clean energy, reducing pollution, and protecting the Oregon we love.

Meanwhile, anti-choice groups across the country are running a concerted campaign to toss out Roe v. Wade and roll back access to abortion and the full complement of reproductive healthcare. When former President Trump challenged access to abortion, Tina Kotek led the effort to pass he strongest reproductive rights law in the country. We need a leader in Oregon who we can count on to protect access to reproductive healthcare.

What is something you believe is going right in Oregon and how would you like to continue to build on it?

In the midst of the division and disappointment we feel in our lives right now, it can be hard to remember the real progress we’ve made together. It’s progress we can build on. I’m proud to have led the charge to:

Raise the minimum wage

Provide access to health care for every Oregonian

Move us towards a clean energy future

Protect renters, homeowners and small businesses from eviction during the pandemic

Build a public safety system that keeps everyone safe, and

Protected access to abortion and reproductive healthcare no matter what happens at the Supreme Court

Despite these significant steps forward, Oregon’s future success is by no means guaranteed. We have so much work left to do. I intend to build on the successes we’ve had over the past decade and guide our state out of the significant challenges we now face.

Editor’s Note: KOIN 6 News asked Kotek to provide a source for her statement that says, “Oregon was already facing a housing crisis before the pandemic.” Her campaign responded citing a report from the organization Up For Growth that said between 2000 and 2015, Oregon underproduced housing by 155,000 units, creating a supply and demand imbalance. Up For Growth says it is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research and education organization. Her campaign also cited an academic article from scholars at UC Berkley in 2016 that analyzes the connection between housing production in the past, affordability and how it impacted displacement in the San Francisco Bay Area. Another cited work is a study published in August 2020. It was commissioned by the state of Oregon and completed by ECONorthwest and says that to varying degrees, communities have failed to produce the housing units needed to accommodate regional growth, especially for the state’s lowest income residents and communities of color.” The fourth citation Kotek’s campaign referred to is a set of charts published in 2019 by the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis. One chart shows Oregon’s record-low new housing construction throughout the 2010s.

KOIN 6 News made minor adjustments to spelling, capitalization and punctuation in the responses the gubernatorial candidates submitted.