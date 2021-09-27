Treasurer Tobias Read announces run for governor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read has officially joined the race for governor.
Read’s office announced he will be a candidate for governor in the 2022 Democratic Primary on Monday morning.
“I’m running for governor because I believe it’s going to take steady leadership to help us move
beyond this pandemic and start building a better future,” Read said in a press release.
Among other topics, Read’s platform will focus on vaccines, education and climate change. If elected governor, Read’s office said he wants to make pre-Kindergarten care available to every child in the state and ramp up investments in green energy.
Read was elected as the state’s treasurer in 2016 and again in 2020. He previously represented the 27th District — the Beaverton area — from 2007 to 2016 in the Oregon House of Representatives.