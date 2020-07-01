Trump officials defend response to Russia bounty threat

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, right, speaks accompanied by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., during a news conference on Capitol Hill, after a meeting at the White House, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is stepping up the defense of its response to intelligence assessments that suggested Russia had offered bounties for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan, with the president’s national security adviser saying on Wednesday he had prepared a list of retaliatory options if the intelligence had been corroborated.

President Donald Trump continued to play down the assessments and insist he wasn’t briefed on the matter because the intelligence didn’t rise to his level. However, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said both the CIA and Pentagon did pursue the lead and briefed international allies.

“We had options ready to go,” O’Brien said on “Fox and Friends.” “It may be impossible to get to the bottom of it.”

At a State Department news conference, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the situation was handled “incredibly well” to ensure the safety of U.S. troops.

“We took this seriously, we handled it appropriately,” Pompeo said, without giving additional details. He said the administration receives intelligence about threats to Americans “every single day” and that each is addressed.

Pompeo added that Russian activity in Afghanistan is nothing new and that Russia is just one of many nations acting there. He said that Congress has had similar information in the past, and that he often receives threat assessments that don’t rise to the level of a presidential briefing.

The comments from administration officials come as Trump is coming under increasing pressure from lawmakers of both parties to provide more answers about the intelligence and the U.S. response or lack of one. Democrats who were briefed at the White House on Tuesday suggested Trump was bowing to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the risk of U.S. soldiers’ lives.

Trump remained defensive about the intelligence, dismissing stories about it as “Fake News” made up to “damage me and the Republican Party.”

The president has repeatedly said he wasn’t briefed on the assessments that Russia offered bounties because there wasn’t corroborating evidence. Those assessments were first reported by The New York Times, then confirmed to The Associated Press by American intelligence officials and others with knowledge of the matter.

O’Brien said the intelligence wasn’t brought to Trump’s attention initially because it was unverified and there was no consensus among the intelligence community. But it’s rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of doubt before it is presented to senior government decision-makers.

The national security adviser echoed the recent White House talking point faulting not Russia but government leakers and the media for making the matter public.

Senate Republicans appeared split on the matter, with several defending the president and saying that the Russian meddling wasn’t new. Others expressed strong concern.

“If reports are true that Russia has been paying a bounty to the Taliban to kill American soldiers, this is a serious escalation,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said on the Senate floor. “It demands a strong response, and I don’t mean a diplomatic response.”

Earlier in the week, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said Congress needed to find out who knew what when, and if Trump didn’t know, “how the hell not?”

House Democrats who were briefed at the White House on Tuesday questioned why Trump wouldn’t have been briefed sooner and pushed White House officials to have the president make a strong statement. They said the administration should brief all members of Congress.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the Democrats who attended the briefing, said it was “inexplicable” why Trump won’t say publicly that he is working to get to the bottom of the issue and why he won’t call out Putin. He said Trump’s defense that he hadn’t been briefed was inexcusable.

“Many of us do not understand his affinity for that autocratic ruler who means our nation ill,” Schiff said.

Senate Republicans who received their own briefing largely defended the president, arguing along with the White House that the intelligence was unverified. Senate Armed Services Chairman Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma said he was convinced Trump hadn’t known about the intelligence. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Trump “can’t be made aware of every piece of unverified intelligence.”

Similarly, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he didn’t think Trump should be “subjected to every rumor.”

The White House was working to schedule a briefing with the so-called Gang of 8 in Congress — McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the top Republicans and Democrats on the two intelligence committees. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, according to people familiar with the scheduling who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information hadn’t been released publicly.

While Russian meddling in Afghanistan isn’t new, officials said Russian operatives had become more aggressive in their desire to contract with the Taliban and members of the Haqqani Network, a militant group aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan and designated a foreign terrorist organization in 2012.

The intelligence community has been investigating an April 2019 attack on an American convoy that killed three U.S. Marines whenr a car rigged with explosives detonated near their armored vehicles as they traveled back to Bagram Airfield, the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan, officials told the AP.

Three other U.S. service members were wounded in the attack, along with an Afghan contractor. The Taliban claimed responsibility. The officials the AP spoke to also said they were looking closely at insider attacks from 2019 to determine if they were linked to Russian bounties.

One official said the administration discussed several potential responses, but the White House had yet to authorize any.

Intelligence officials told the AP that the White House first became aware of alleged Russian bounties in early 2019 — a year earlier than had been previously reported. The assessments were included in one of Trump’s written daily briefings at the time, and then-National Security Adviser John Bolton had told colleagues he had briefed Trump on the matter.

