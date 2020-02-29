Live Now
Trump says 22 patients in United States have coronavirus and more are likely

US President Donald Trump (C) speaks at a news conference with members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) on the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House in Washington, DC on February 29, 2020. – The number of novel coronavirus cases in the world rose to 85,919, including 2,941 deaths, across 61 countries and territories by 1700 GMT on Saturday, according to a report gathered by AFP from official sources. (Photo by Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says 22 patients in United States have coronavirus and more are likely.

