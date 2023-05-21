PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ten Oregon lawmakers have been barred from holding the next term of office under Measure 113 after accumulating 10 unexcused absences amid a Republican-led walkout in the Senate.

The walkout began on May 3 as Republicans claimed bills introduced by Democrats were “unreadable” and called for Democratic Senate President Rob Wagner to step down from his leadership role.

The walkout prevents a quorum, which is needed for a Senate vote and initially occurred as bills on increased gun restrictions — as well as abortion and gender-affirming care — were about to be heard in the Senate following House passage.

The bills in question include HB 2005, which would give local governments the ability to pass gun regulations, raise the age to buy most guns from 18 to 21 and ban guns without serial numbers.

HB 2002 would enshrine access to abortion and gender-affirming care in the Oregon Constitution and would protect healthcare providers from losing their licenses for providing abortions or gender-affirming care. Additionally, the bill would allow minors to seek abortion services without parental consent. It also would require Oregon’s Medicaid program and private insurers to cover a range of reproductive and gender-related services.

Since the walkout began, nine Republican senators and one Independent senator have accumulated 10 unexcused absences. These absences reject them from holding the next term of office under Measure 113, which voters approved in November 2022.

“The big issue on May 3 was the revelation that the Senate had been not following its rules and not following the law as it relates to the readability factor of summaries that are on legislation,” Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp (R-Bend) said.

Knopp is leading the walkout and states that his Democratic colleagues are not following Senate rules or the Constitution, claiming the bills are written above the required ninth grade reading level, as outlined in the state’s constitution.

“We’ve been stressing this whole session about process, and we’ve been lodging complaints about violation of process and due process, and we just had enough of it at that point and we challenged the Senate President on this issue and he wanted to dismiss it and simply say, ‘We’re going to follow the rules we want to follow and the laws we want to follow because we have the votes.’ And we just didn’t think that was appropriate,” Knopp said of the decision to protest.

“Literally, a 10-year-old can check to see if they are following the law on these bill summaries, and they’re not,” Knopp furthered.

Senate President Wagner previously said he canceled a weekend work session during the walkout to negotiate with the senators refusing to show up to work.

After the walkout began, Wagner said, “the real reason that we see the walkout today is to show that people are obstructing the ability for senators to vote on reproductive freedom and sensible gun safety.”

Wagner added, “this is part of a playbook that we’ve had and it’s just another attempt to sort of distract people from the real issue here.”

Senate Minority Leader Knopp said Democrats are not showing bipartisanship and are instead trying to push their bills through the legislature.

“Democrats have an opportunity to be bipartisan and they’re choosing not to be, they’re choosing to be extremely partisan. There are lots of bills we don’t like that we’ve allowed to go forward but what we’re not willing to do is to allow unlawful and unconstitutional bills to go forward. Unfortunately, some of these bills fall into that category,” Knopp said.

“What we are pushing back on is essentially this culture, we call a culture of corruption, where you just do what you want to do because you have the votes,” Knopp said. “I know they say if they have the votes that makes them lawful and we just think that that is a ridiculous interpretation of the law and it’s the tyranny of the majority and we’re just not going to let that stand.”

Knopp explained, “We’re here to represent out constituents and we took an oath of office to uphold the Constitution, and when you are willfully violating Senate rule and state law as it relates to that, we think in fact that causes a problem with our Constitutional role.”

The 10 senators who are now ineligible to run for re-election for the next term include: Sen. Lynn Findley (R-Vale); Sen. Bill Hansell (R-Athena); Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend); Sen. Art Robinson (R-Cave Junction); Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer); Sen. Suzanne Weber (R-Tillamook); Sen. Daniel Bonham (R-The Dalles); Sen. Brian Boquist (I-Rural Polk & Yamhill Counties); Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls); and Sen. Cedric Hayden (R-Fall Creek).

With Measure 113 in place, Knopp says there’s “likely a discrepancy” on whether those senators with 10 unexcused absences can run again. He said he thinks Measure 113 will be challenged.

“I have no doubt that Measure 113 will be challenged probably on multiple fronts and we think there’s a reasonable chance that legally it will be overturned.”

Republicans have also created a political action committee, Oregon’s 13 Constitutional Defense Fund, which aims to defend Republican senators amid the walkout.

“I’ve committed to defending all of our members, I’m the Republican leader, and our Independent caucus members as well,” Knopp said. “There are attempts to intimidate our members and we want to support them in every positive way possible.”

Oregon Democrats and Republicans have staged walkouts for decades to challenge policies that they don’t agree with.

Several of these walkouts include lawmakers avoiding the Capitol during their protest. This includes a Democratic protest in 2001 during which House Republicans wanted to implement a redistricting plan as a resolution instead of a bill. For five consecutive days, 25 Democratic lawmakers walked out from legislative sessions.

KOIN 6 News previously reported that the GOP sent process servers to summon the Democratic representatives back to the Capitol, but they hid.

In June 2019, Oregon Republican senators walked out in opposition of climate measure HB 2020, which aimed to cap greenhouse gas emissions in the state. Former Democratic Gov. Kate Brown asked Oregon State Police to summon the missing members, who fled to Idaho and Montana.

“Every other walkout has been essentially an attempt to vacate the Capitol and basically get beyond the reach of the majority and the state police and their ability to essentially be brought back. That is not what is happening here. We are in the Capitol, we are working every day, we are attending committees, we are having meetings in our offices and we are available to the public,” Knopp said. “What we are not doing is going to the half hour floor session that we think quite frankly is not being held in an appropriate way, so trying to run bills through that don’t meet a lawful test.”

However, Knopp says there is an end to the walkout in sight, after the party agreed to return at the end of the legislative session, sine die, for budget discussions and what he classifies as “bipartisan bills.”

“We’ve agreed to come back before sine die, which is midnight on June 25th, to pass bipartisan budgets and bipartisan bills. We’ve agreed to suspend the rules and to suspend readings to make that happen. There will be quite a few bills on the docket and it’ll be up to Democrats to determine whether or not they want a balanced budget or not before sine sie happens,” Knopp said.

Knopp also says there’s a possibility that Governor Tina Kotek could call a special session but says he’s confident within the last 40 days of session, that the senators will return to work.

“First thing we need to do is negotiate what would happen in that special session. Each special session has to be organized and the governor’s well aware of that. And I’m confident that talks will resume at some point in the next 40 days and look forward to productive conversations,” Knopp said.

“We will get passed it and what I think the public really needs to know is there’s 13 people standing up to defend our constituents and their Constitutional rights against the tyranny of the majority and ultimately the work of the legislature will get done. But sometimes, there’s drama in the meantime. I think people are generally used to drama in politics and we think it’s unfortunate but we didn’t cause it, the majority caused it by the reaction to whether or not they should follow the law and unfortunately they chose to not follow Senate rules or law and we believe that they should and that they can and we believe ultimately that they will.”