ATLANTA (AP) — At Atlanta's Chastain Park, investment bank logos abut ads for pizza joints and dentists on the outfield fences of the baseball diamonds. Sprinkled among Dodges and Toyotas are Audis and Alfa Romeos.

Some of Georgia's most affluent voters, formerly reliable cornerstones of the state's once-ascendant Republican majority, live in million-dollar houses here. They might be swayed by Joe Biden's calls to give him a chance to govern by electing Democrats in Georgia's twin Jan. 5 runoffs to decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. Or they might be Republicans who voted against President Donald Trump in November but will come home to the GOP, seeking divided government and low taxes.