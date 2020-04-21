WA lawmaker among those protesting to reopen state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The growing, nationwide pressure to reopen states grew after a weekend protest in Olympia drew roughly 2,000 protestors — most of whom were unmasked and ignoring social distancing guidelines.

Washington State Rep. Vicki Kraft (R-Clark County), April 21, 2020 (KOIN)

Republican State Representative Vicki Kraft–whose 17th Legislative District covers East Vancouver and the heart of Clark County–was among only a handful of lawmakers at the demonstration held on the steps of the state Capitol building. She joined the chorus of those in attendance voicing criticism of Governor Jay Inslee’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kraft, along with the protesters, has argued that the shutdown has gone on for too long and is detrimental to the economy. She said many of her constituents have businesses that are crumbling. Furthermore, she demanded that Inslee release a roadmap to recovery and to enact a virtual special session.

“We need the governor to act,” said Kraft. “At this point I would urge him to call a special session. It needs to be bipartisan and we all need to be very serious about doing what’s best for our constituents.”

Republicans in Washington state recently released their own road map for reopening which would allow residential construction, hairdressers and car dealerships to reopen immediately.

Washington state health officials have stated it is too early into the pandemic for businesses to reopen. Gov. Inslee added that when the reopening does happen, it will be done in stages — not at once.

