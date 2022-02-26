EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Sen. Marko Liias has apologized to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown for disparaging her in a radio interview.

The Daily Herald reports Brown, also a Democrat, opposes a 6 cent tax on exported fuel that is proposed in Washington Democrats’ $16 billion transportation package. Most of Oregon’s fuel comes from Washington, making it likely Oregon drivers will see the increase at the pump.

Liias, an author of that transportation package, took aim at Brown when the subject arose midway through a radio interview. He said Brown, who can’t run again because of term limits, “is losing relevance.”

Liias wrote the apology a short time later.