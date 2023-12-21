PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Washington political action committee is pushing for six initiatives to be added to the voting ballot next year. One would change the state’s pre-existing restrictions on police pursuits.

In spring 2021, Washington legislators passed a law that established stricter rules for when law enforcement officers could chase suspects. House Bill 1054 made it so police could engage in a pursuit if they had “probable cause” to believe the individual — or individuals — has committed or is actively committing a violent crime.

Officers could also initiate a chase if it was considered necessary to identify or apprehend the person, or if the suspect was believed to be driving under the influence.

Then, in May of this year, legislators passed Senate Bill 5352: a law that reduced restrictions so officers could initiate a pursuit as long as they had “reasonable suspicion.”

Now, PAC Let’s Go Washington is gathering signatures for Initiative 2113 so police have the authority to engage in a chase if they believe the suspect has committed a crime or poses a threat to others.

According to police data, there were 7,569 car thefts in Seattle through Oct. 31 of this year, compared to 5,329 for the entirety of 2021.

Let’s Go Washington Founder Brian Heywood accredited this increase to the police pursuit rules that were changed that same year.

“I think what’s happened is criminals have been emboldened,” Heywood said. “It hits poor communities in a double whammy almost because police aren’t doing anything.”

He added that I-2113 has about 422,000 signatures. His committee will submit the initiative to the legislature later this month, and during the November 2024 election, Washington residents could have a chance to vote on it.

While the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs has endorsed the initiative, others — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington — have criticized it for its potential ability to put bystanders in more danger.

“This isn’t about a 150-mile-an-hour speed chase down the freeway,” Heywood said. “This is much more about local control… I think that the police department in South Seattle should have the discretion to say, ‘Look, there’s a bunch of school kids on buses. We don’t want any pursuit going on right now. Let it go,’ — which is what they could do back in 2021.”