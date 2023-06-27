The Oregon Crime Victims Law Center is the state's only organization that represents victims at no cost

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The six-week walkout in the Oregon legislature and flurry to pass bills at the last moment may have cost a victims’ rights organization nearly half of its funding.

The Oregon Crime Victims Law Center is the state’s only organization that represents victims at no cost, regardless of the type of crime or income level. They help roughly 300 victims a year.

The law center has been involved in high-profile cases, such as helping victims of Richard Gilmore, the man known as the Jogger Rapist, and the family of murder victim Mariah Pelker-Ingram, whose killer was granted parole.

The legislature concluded this year without approving more than $1 million, which is 43% of their budget.

“Unfortunately, this session we were left out of the appropriations bill where we are normally included. From what I can understand, this isn’t a policy decision. It was an oversight. We fell through the cracks,” said Rosemary Brewer from the Oregon Crime Victims Law Center.

The organization has existed since 2009 when it was formed under the direction of Oregon Attorney General Hardy Myers.

“If we’re not there to provide those services, victims are just going to be lost,” said Brewer. “We’re trying to create a more equitable system for everybody, and victims need to be part of that equitable system. We can’t leave these traumatized people out of the system that really traumatizes them further and then expect them to be able to navigate all of this on their own.”