Wheeler’s re-election campaign manager leaving for job at Nike

Jennifer Arguinzoni will stay on through the end of the year.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The campaign manager for Mayor Ted Wheeler’s re-election has taken a new job at Nike.

In a statement last week, Deputy Campaign Manager Amy Rathfelder said Jennifer Arguinzoni will stay on through the end of the year. Her new job is with the global sustainability team at Nike.

Mayor Wheeler thanked her for her work over the years in a statement.

“Jennifer has worked for me in a number of leadership capacities as part of my campaign and official offices and has become a friend and confidante,” said Mayor Wheeler. “Her contributions have been invaluable to my success. She has been offered a new opportunity to use her skills in a broader capacity and I could not be happier for her. Nike is lucky to have her, and I wish her the very best.”