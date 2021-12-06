Where We Live: Political cartoonist Jesse Springer

Jesse Springer's new book is 'Only in Oregon'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 1995, Jesse Springer has drawn Oregon-themed political cartoons dealing with the love-hate relationship with the weather, the effects of climate change, family gatherings divided by Ducks and Beavers fans.

Now the Eugene cartoonist has published a humorous collection of Oregon’s history and culture called “Only in Oregon.”

“Oregon’s different. We’re weird and traditional. Liberal and conservative, urban and rural. We’re passionate, and not afraid to speak our minds,” Springer said. “Pictured on the cover of my new book is this cartoon that captures Oregon’s complicated relationship with trees.”

His cartoons poke fun at how we handled the pandemic, including the toilet paper shortage and trying to do haircuts at home with questionable results.

Political cartoonist Jesse Springer’s new book, “Only in Oregon” covers 26 years of cartoons, December 2021 (Courtesy: Jesse Springer)

His take on recreational pot: It’s not just for young people anymore. Several cartoons look at Oregon’s history of protests and the reaction to them.

Although Springer admits he leans left, that doesn’t stop him from being critical of Oregon’s longest serving governor, Democrat John Kitzhaber, and the scandals that took him down.

“Yep, Oregon is different. From the Kicker to PERS, the timber wars to climate change, vote by mail to death with dignity- the Bundy boys to the Proud Boys, all of this could have happened only in Oregon,” he said.

Only in Oregon is only available online through Jesse Springer’s website.