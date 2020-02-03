Who’s on the presidential primary ballot in Oregon?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be 3 Republican candidates on the Oregon presidential primary ballot plus 11 Democrats seeking the nomination.
The Oregon Secretary of State’s office released the names of those 14 choices for the statewide May 19 primary. In alphabetical order, they are:
Republicans: Donald Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld
Democrats: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang.
On the GOP side, Joe Walsh is a former Illinois congressman who gave up his syndicated radio talk show to enter the fray against Trump. Bill Weld was a Massachusetts governor who ran for vice president as a Libertarian in 2016.
Democrats begin voting in earnest Monday with the Iowa caucuses. The New Hampshire primary is a week from Tuesday. That means it’s possible some of the 11 Democrats on the Oregon ballot may have dropped out of the race by the time of this primary.
That’s already the case in Washington, which holds their primary on March 10, just one week after Super Tuesday. In Washington Cory Booker and John Delaney will appear on the ballot, but they recently dropped out.
