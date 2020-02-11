Williamson drops bid for Oregon Secretary of State

Democrat is focus of Willamette Week article on campaign expenditures

(AP) — A former leader of Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives has announced she’s suspending her run for the state’s second-highest office as a Portland newspaper prepared to publish an article about her campaign expenditures when she was in the Statehouse.

Jennifer Williamson said in an email to supporters and on her campaign website that she has always followed Oregon campaign finance laws and fully reported all expenditures for travel and other expenses while fulfilling responsibilities as House Democratic Majority Leader and fact-finding as a state legislator.

The newspaper Willamette Week said Monday it is preparing publication of a story about Williamson’s campaign expenditures during the years she served in the House, but released no details.

Williamson was seeking to become the next Oregon Secretary of State.