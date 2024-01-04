'It will breathe life and energy into Old Town'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A “world class” skatepark is in the works in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood in hopes of providing an economic boost to the community, Commissioner Dan Ryan announced Wednesday.

The $15 million-dollar skatepark will be located near the Steel Bridge on the west side of the Willamette River, officials said.

“When we have more places to play, there is a better quality of life for our city,” Commissioner Ryan said. “Transforming part of Old Town into a citywide recreation destination will be a tremendous asset for our businesses, neighbors, and visitors from all over.”

The City of Portland revealed plans to build a $15 million skatepark in Old Town near the Steel Bridge, with acquisition plans starting in the spring of 2024 (DAO Architecture, Portland Parks & Recreation.)

“The skatepark near the Steel Bridge will be a world class attraction,” said Ryan Hashagen, director of the Steel Bridge Skatepark Coalition. “It will breathe life and energy into Old Town Portland. This new public park will activate the area by providing a recreational space for people, inclusive of all backgrounds and abilities. The Steel Bridge Skatepark Coalition of businesses, neighbors, and skate advocates is overjoyed to see Commissioner Ryan make this investment in revitalizing Downtown Portland.”

PP&R will begin property acquisition, community engagement and design in the spring of 2024.

“In the past few years, this proposed skatepark project has gained more and more traction as an appealing way to enliven and improve this area of downtown,” said PP&R Director Adena Long. “I am impressed by the enthusiastic community support and look forward to realizing another important recreational opportunity for Portlanders.”

The skatepark was conceptualized by DAO Architecture, Lango Hansen Landscape Architects, and Grindline Skateparks, Inc., Ryan said, highlighting that the concept has won several landscape design awards.