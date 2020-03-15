Wyden fields questions, concerns on Umatilla County’s needs

In a teleconference, Sen. Wyden was briefed on the ongoing community needs in the wake of recent flooding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Senator Ron Wyden held a conference call on Saturday to discuss emergency relief funds in Oregon for people impacted by recent flooding and the coronavirus.

The senator pointed out that regions in Eastern Oregon still have not received FEMA funds for flooding in 2019. That does not include funds being sought for the most recent flooding this year in Umatilla County. Officials on the conference call estimated that there is still more than $25 million in damage that needs to be covered, but with no funds yet to pay for it.

Umatilla is a county that is not only trying to recover from recent flooding, but is a place that is also managing two confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

“We’re hoping to get the economic package for the coronavirus to come through to aid that—the need is so great,” said Wyden. He reassured local partners on the call, listened to their main concerns and asked follow up questions on how to best serve their top priorities.

Questions over that funding have also brought up concerns about how funding will work in the state to battle the coronavirus.

On Friday, Governor Kate Brown said that she had not heard back from Vice President Pence about her aid requests.

“On March 3, I sent a letter to the Vice President. He called me literally the next day and assured me that help, it was on the way. We have been calling every single day since then,” Brown said. The governor said she got a promise from the CDC on Thursday that Oregon is getting about 10% of what the state asked for — and she doesn’t know when it will get here.