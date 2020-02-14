Wyden, Merkley to AG Barr: Resign immediately

FILE – In this Feb. 10, 2020. file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs’ Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington. Attorney General William Barr took a public swipe Thursday at President Donald Trump, saying that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Barr made the comment during an interview with ABC News just days after the Justice Department overruled its own prosecutors. they had initially recommended in a court filing that President Donald Trump’s longtime ally and confidant Roger Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. But the next day, the Justice Department took the extraordinary step of lowering the amount of prison time it would seek for Stone. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — US Attorney General William Barr should resign immediately, Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said Friday.

They and 7 other senators — Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Edward Markey, Patty Murray, Chris Van Hollen, and Mazie Hirono — joined Wyden and Merkley in their call for Barr to step down in the wake of the Roger Stone case.

In a letter to the Attorney General, the senators expressed their alarm at the way the Department of Justice reacted to a tweet by President Trump that said the sentencing recommendation for Stone was unfair.

Stone, a longtime campaign and adviser to Trump, was convicted of obstructing a congressional investigation, lying to Congress and tampering with a witness in connection with the investigation of Russian intervention into the 2016 presidential election. Prosecutors recommended a sentence of 7 to 9 years.

After their recommendation, the DOJ reversed course and sought a lighter sentence. The 4 prosecutors on the case then almost immediately resigned.

Barr spoke to ABC News and said Trump’s tweets “make it impossible” for him to do his job.

But in their letter to Barr, the senators wrote, in part:

“While you asserted yesterday in an interview with ABC News that you were ‘not going to be … influenced by anybody,’ this statement is simply not credible given that it is sharply at odds with the behavior of top DOJ officials and the comments of the President over the past 72 hours.”

