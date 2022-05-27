PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is speaking on gun violence at a press conference Friday morning

Just days after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Wyden is urging Congress to act on gun control.

The senator is holding the press conference at the 911 Building in Northeast Portland in the wake of two recent mass shootings that rocked the country in May. Watch the full conference in the video player above.

