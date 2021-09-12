Port of Portland: Large jet circling downtown part of PIR event

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large jet circled downtown Portland while waiting to complete a scheduled flyby at the Portland International Raceway Sunday, a Port of Portland spokesperson confirmed.

Ron Huegli, raceway manager at PIR, confirmed the jet was a scheduled part of festivities.

The Portland Tribune, a KOIN 6 News media partner, reports the plane is a four-engine U.S. Air Force jet. A spokesperson with the Grand Prix of Portland said the race featured a flyby of a KC-135 from the 336th Air Refueling Squadron out of March Joint Air Reserve Base, Calif.

KOIN 6 News reached out after receiving multiple calls about the aircraft’s maneuvers above the city.

