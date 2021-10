PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Port of Portland says it has off-set some supply shortages after returning to a weekly container service to Terminal Six amid global supply chain shortages from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The most commonly shipped goods to Oregon include auto parts, furniture, bedding, lighting, and apparel, said Port officials.

Car imports have increased from 2020, however overseas manufacturers are still cutting production due to a global computer chip shortage, said Port authorities.