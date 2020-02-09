Portion of Hwy 4 reopens after 16-day landslide closure

Traffic will alternate through the area via the eastbound lane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After more than two weeks of being closed, a stretch of Highway 4 is back open.

Traffic will alternate through a single eastbound lane of the highway just west of Cathlamet, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The affected portion of the road had been shut down since January 23 so crews could make repairs and remove debris caused by a landslide.

The westbound lane will remain closed as WSDOT said it still needs to remove approximately 50,000 cubic yards of debris and stabilize the hillside. A temporary barrier was recently put in place to separate traffic from the hillside.

WSDOT has lowered the speed limit to 25 mph until the project is complete. The agency also warns that delays traveling through the stretch may reach up to 20 minutes.