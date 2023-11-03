PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Shorter days are here and that means Portland will see the latest sunrise of the year on Saturday. That’s just one day before daylight saving time ends.

Portland’s sunrise isn’t expected until 7:54 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s because the days are both getting shorter with later sunrises and earlier sunsets. The end of daylight saving time stops Portland’s sunrise from getting any later. However, the number of minutes of daylight seen each day continues to decrease until the winter solstice.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s latest sunrise of the year as daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning

Standard time will push Portland’s sunrise back to 6:55 a.m. on Sunday. The “falling back” action our clocks will see early Sunday morning will also place Portland’s new sunset time at 4:52 p.m. Sunday evening.

Even after western Oregon and Washington falls back, the number of daylight hours will continue to increase until late December.