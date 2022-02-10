Portland Art Museum to feature works by Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera

FILE – In this April 14, 1939 file photo, painter and surrealist Frida Kahlo, who was the wife of noted Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, poses at her home in Mexico City. Mexico’s National Sound Library said Thursday, June 13, 2019, that it has discovered what could be the first known audio recording of Frida Kahlo’s voice. (AP Photo/File)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An exhibit featuring the works by iconic Mexican artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera will be on display at the Portland Art Museum this month.

The exhibit will highlight Mexican Modernism from the Jacques and Natasha Gelman Collection, which explores the Avant-Garde cultural movement in Mexico in the early 20th century. Featuring more than 150 works, including paintings and works on paper collected by Jacques and Natasha Gelman alongside photographs and period clothing, the exhibition will also present cherished works by Kahlo and Rivera.

Other artists will include Manuel and Lola Álvarez Bravo, Miguel Covarrubias and Gunther Gerzso.

“The Gelmans’ close relationship with this community is underscored by the number of portraits of them made by their artist friends in the exhibition,” the Portland Art Museum said on its website. “Photographs related to Kahlo, Rivera, and their enduring legacy by a global roster of artists including Lucienne Bloch, Imogen Cunningham, Juan Guzmán, Graciela Iturbide, Nickolas Muray, Edward Weston, and Guillermo Kahlo — Frida’s father — help round out our understanding of these beloved painters.”

The exhibition is organized by the Vergel Foundation and MondoMostre in collaboration with the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes y Literatura.

The event opens on Feb. 19, and you can purchase tickets here.