Luke Andrade told the Judge that he attacked a man because of his military coat.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man accused of assaulting a man with a hammer over the weekend told a Multnomah County Judge on Monday that he attacked the man over a coat.

Twenty-eight-year-old Luke Andrade was arrested Saturday evening for assaulting a man with a hammer on the Grand Avenue overpass over I-84.

Witnesses told police they heard Andrade yelling at a man, demanding his coat and wallet before attacking him.

“It was a military uniform and it’s against the law for him to have that uniform on,” Andrade said in court Monday.

The man who was attacked suffered several cuts, but Portland Police Bureau says he is expected to make a full recovery.

Andrade was charged with six crimes, including felony second-degree assault and aggravated harassment, the latter charge stemming from Andrade’s interaction with arresting officers.

Andrade has been charged before, including burglary and meth possession charges in 2018.

The judge jailed him on an $80,000 bond. Andrade also must undergo a mental health and competency evaluation. His next court date is May 17th.