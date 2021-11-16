Portland auditor position keeps city accountable. But there are no candidates

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With local government, keeping it open and accountable is what Portland’s auditor oversees; however, someone has yet to file for the open position.

The city elections office told KOIN 6 News that no current candidates for city auditor have completed the filing process and qualified for the 2022 ballot as of Tuesday, Nov. 16. According to Portland’s city charter, the auditor’s duties include performing financial and performance audits of the city, supervising city elections and maintaining all records.

Other responsibilities include, “Investigating the actions of a city department, bureau or other administrative agency, and the official conduct of any city officer, employee or agent.”

The auditor’s office has an $11.2 million operating budget.

Mary Hull Caballero currently serves as Portland’s city auditor and has held the position since 2015. The city’s website said she was re-elected in 2018 and began her second term in 2019.

“(Hull Caballero) previously worked as a performance auditor at Metro Regional Government in Portland and the Oregon Department of Transportation,” added the website. “Prior to entering the auditing field, Mary co-founded and managed a public policy leadership development organization and was a newspaper reporter.”

She will not be running for re-election, according to the city’s auditor’s office.

“I achieved the bulk of what I set out to do and think it’s time to make way for a new auditor to build on the great work we’ve done together,” said Hull Caballero in an email to staff about the decision.

Hull Caballero has a Master’s in Public Policy and Management from Carnegie Mellon University and received an undergraduate degree in communication from Lewis and Clark College. She also is a certified internal auditor and certified government auditing professional, according to the city.

City code requires candidates for the position to be certified as public accountants, internal auditors or management accountants at the time of filing. Candidates must also be citizens of the United States and Oregon; registered voters in Portland; and residents of the city for at least a year before the date of the primary election.

When asked to give insight on who would make a good candidate for this position, the elections office said, “The City Elections Office is focused on making the process of filing for candidacy as accessible, equitable, and transparent as possible for all who are interested in running for city office. We have no comment as to who would make a good candidate for the auditor position.”

People have until March 8, 2022, to file for the position.