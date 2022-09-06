PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the last week, average gas prices in Portland decreased 6.5 cents per gallon. The average cost is $4.82 per gallon as of Sep. 6.

According to GasBuddy, a tech company that monitors gas prices, this average price is 25.3 cents cheaper than one month ago, but $1.06 more expensive than a year ago.

The national average price for diesel fuel has fallen 2 cents within the last week, and is now at $5.02 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Portland had prices set at $4.09 per gallon, while the cheapest in the state of Oregon was $4.05 per gallon. The highest-costing station both in Portland and the state was priced at $5.69 per gallon.

The national average of gas prices has reduced 7.7 cents per gallon within the last week. The current average is $3.75 per gallon. This average is 29.5 cents lower than one month ago, and 57.6 cents higher than this time in 2021.

“The national average has declined for 12 straight weeks, the longest tally since 2018, and it could soon eclipse that mark if we see two more weeks of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Though, that may be more challenging given OPEC’s decision yesterday to cut oil production. For now, price movements will be contingent on where you are, with California seeing some minor increases, while the Great Lakes could see an upward move as BP’s refinery outage has had an impact on supplies. In the Gulf and Rockies, prices may continue to fall, so a very mixed bag for motorists in the week ahead. In addition, there are several disturbances in the Atlantic to keep an eye on, but we do switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just over a week which should provide some additional relief.”

GasBuddy compiled this data from over 11 million weekly price reports including more than 150,00 gas stations throughout the country.