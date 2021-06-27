Portland breaks record-high temperature, again

Temperatures in Portland as of 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (KOIN)

Shortly after 2 p.m., it was 110 degrees the Portland International Airport and the temperature is still climbing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, Portland has done it again. It’s broken its all-time heat record for the second day in a row.

After reaching a record 108 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, breaking Portland’s previous all-time record-high temperature of 107 degrees, the city reached 110 degrees Sunday afternoon and meteorologists say the temperature is still climbing.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames said at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, Portland’s temperature observation reached 109 degrees.

At 2:06 p.m. The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted saying the temperature at Portland International Airport was 110 degrees. Dames said that temperature came from the temperature that was recorded at 2:03 p.m.

“This is the hottest temperature ever recorded at the airport since historical records began in 1940,” the National Weather Service said.

Well, the PDX airport is currently sitting at 110 degrees as of 2:03 PM PDT. This is the hottest temperature ever recorded at the airport since historical records began in 1940. We expect temperatures to continue rising a bit more over the next couple of hours. #PNWHeatwave — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 27, 2021

Dames said Portland is still likely to climb a few more degrees over the next three hours.