Portland breaks record-high temperature, again

News

Shortly after 2 p.m., it was 110 degrees the Portland International Airport and the temperature is still climbing

by: KOIN 6 News

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures in Portland as of 1:53 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, Portland has done it again. It’s broken its all-time heat record for the second day in a row. 

After reaching a record 108 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, breaking Portland’s previous all-time record-high temperature of 107 degrees, the city reached 110 degrees Sunday afternoon and meteorologists say the temperature is still climbing. 

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames said at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, Portland’s temperature observation reached 109 degrees. 

At 2:06 p.m. The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted saying the temperature at Portland International Airport was 110 degrees. Dames said that temperature came from the temperature that was recorded at 2:03 p.m.

“This is the hottest temperature ever recorded at the airport since historical records began in 1940,” the National Weather Service said. 

Dames said Portland is still likely to climb a few more degrees over the next three hours.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories