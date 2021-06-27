Portland breaks record-high temperature, again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Well, Portland has done it again. It’s broken its all-time heat record for the second day in a row.
After reaching a record 108 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, breaking Portland’s previous all-time record-high temperature of 107 degrees, the city reached 110 degrees Sunday afternoon and meteorologists say the temperature is still climbing.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames said at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, Portland’s temperature observation reached 109 degrees.
At 2:06 p.m. The National Weather Service in Portland tweeted saying the temperature at Portland International Airport was 110 degrees. Dames said that temperature came from the temperature that was recorded at 2:03 p.m.
“This is the hottest temperature ever recorded at the airport since historical records began in 1940,” the National Weather Service said.
Dames said Portland is still likely to climb a few more degrees over the next three hours.