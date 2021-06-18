Portland city charter up for review: What you need to know

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s charter commission is looking for public input as members review various aspects of the city charter.

The independent commission is comprised of 20 Portlanders whose role is to review the charter and recommend amendments to City Council. Those recommendations can require voter approval or administrative changes can be made without.

This process happens once every 10 years.

In years past, the commission has considered larger questions of policy as well as operational issues in the charter. Julia Meier, the commission’s project manager, says that members are looking into the city’s form of government along with applying a “racial justice framework” to their discussions.

“The charter commission has said, ‘Yes, we need to form a subcommittee to study and recommend amendments related to our form of government,’ which tends to be kind of, what should the roles and powers of a mayor and council be?” Meier said. “How should bureaus be managed? Questions like that will probably be considered, but we need to agree to kind of the discreet questions and talk a little bit about composition.”

This isn’t the first time that the city’s commission form of government has been in the spotlight.

In 2019, KOIN 6 News reported past problems with the charter. The report addresses how Portland has the last remaining commission form of government among large cities throughout the nation.

In this system, voters elect commissioners citywide rather than by district. The City Council includes six elected leaders, including the mayor.

The mayor also has the right to assign various bureaus, such as the Portland Police Bureau or the Bureaus of Housing and Development Services. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has most recently assigned the police bureau for himself.

As for getting the word out about the charter review, Meier says the commission is working on a request for proposals to allocate resources to community-based organizations for community engagement.

“How the city invests in community education and in the future is going to be crucial to charter review,” she noted.

The group also has a website that accepts community feedback. In addition, there will be a virtual information session with public comment starting at 6 p.m. on June 28.

The commission will review the charter over the next two years.