PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland City Council will debate tonight how to more forward with its Clean & Safe Program, and their use of Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officers.

The ordinance that the council will be discussing tonight would transition out of the funding of PPB positions by Clean & Safe in support of Clean & Safe’s programs and services.

Property owners pay for Clean & Safe services such as graffiti removal, expanded trash pick up and extra security patrols.

Portland Police have partnered with Clean & Safe for over two decades. The organization pays to have officers patrol the business district.

Concerns about the partnership come from both sides of the issue, after a city auditor said there is little oversight of the privately funded public services.

Clean & Safe has said that they don’t want to be privately funding basic services.

“The City of Portland and Clean & Safe are pursuing transitioning the Portland Police Bureau/Clean & Safe contract away from Clean & Safe funding four PPB Bike Patrol positions. This arrangement has been in place since 1997. The contract under review is separate from the main Clean & Safe contract, but related. Our goal is to ensure that Enhanced Service Districts do not provide what should be basic services,” the organization said in a statement.

Josh Barrett, business manager of Portland Outdoor Store, supports the program and their relationship with PPB.

“Clean & Safe has been an awesome tool for us dealing with everything going on downtown. They have amazing response time,” Barrett said. “Whenever we have something going on we call them. With the state of downtown, I don’t see why they wouldn’t want to work with PPB and do everything in their power to solve what we have going on down here.”

There has been recent debate with the city council about the program.

In September, Portland City Council voted to approve a five-year, $25 million contract with Clean & Safe. Commissioner Hardesty was the lone dissenting vote.

The decision, however, was not popular with some community members, with dozens citing alleged harassment by security guards and allegations that the program misuses funds.